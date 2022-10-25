Amazon employees at a Southern California facility have called off their plans to have a union election.

This is a blow for the Amazon Labor Union, which was also defeated last week in New York.

The union dropped its petition for an election At the California warehouse in Moreno Valley.

The National Labor Relations Board docket shows the records that include a letter, dated Friday, October 21, authorizing a request to suspend the vote.

NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said unions that make such requests are not required to provide a justification.

In April, the union won an election at an Amazon facility on Staten Island, but it has struggled to consolidate and expand its footprint.

The union lost an election at a second, smaller Staten Island site, while workers at a warehouse near Albany, New York, voted 2-1 against joining the union last week.

The union is advocating for higher salaries, better benefits, and other workplace improvements.

Instead of negotiating with the union, Amazon has challenged the legality of the Staten Island vote, raising concerns about the conduct of organizers and the NLRB.

The ONT8 facility in Moreno Valley is in the midst of a vast cluster of Amazon warehouses in the Inland Empire region east of Los Angeles.

It is an important center for the Seattle-based e-commerce firm, which relies largely on imported products from Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.

For years, labor organizers have discussed Amazon employees’ concerns about workplace conditions in the region.

ONT8 employees filed for an election earlier this month.

Amazon Labor Union organizers didn’t respond to requests for a response

Source: Bloomberg

