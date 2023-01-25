UK Amazon workers are holding their first-ever strike at a centre in Coventry.

GMB members at the company’s fulfillment centre in Coventry decided to strike today in protest of a salary increase the union claimed was just 50p per hour.

Amazon claims that just a “miniscule portion” of its workforce is involved in the strike and that it pays its employees competitively.

GMB senior organiser Stuart Richards said: “Today, Amazon workers in Coventry will make history.

“They’ve defied the odds to become the first-ever Amazon workers in the UK to go on strike.”

Mr. Richards said the workers should be “rightly proud of themselves”

He added: “After six months of ignoring all requests to listen to workers’ concerns, GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to do the right thing and give workers a proper pay rise.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “A tiny proportion of our workforce is involved.

“In fact, according to the verified figures, only a fraction of one percent of our UK employees voted in the ballot – and that includes those who voted against industrial action.

“We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we’re proud to offer competitive pay which starts at a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.

“This represents a 29 percent increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon employees since 2018. Employees are also offered comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more — including private medical insurance, life assurance, subsidised meals and an employee discount, to name a few.”

Source: Business Live

