Amazon will allow warehouse employees to retain their phones on the job, scrapping plans to reinstate a rule that was temporarily waived during the pandemic.

The retailer pondered renewing the ban late last year, which enraged employees who said they needed phones to communicate with family members.

A tornado in December that killed six Amazon employees at an Illinois warehouse reinforced employees’ desire to have their smartphones with them so they could access real-time information in times of emergencies.

The company said: “We recognize the desire for employees to keep their mobile phones inside facilities and the last two years have demonstrated that we can safely do so.

“Therefore, we are making the temporary phone policy permanent, worldwide, in all of our operations facilities.”

For many years, Amazon prevented employees from using their phones on warehouse floors, instead requiring them to leave them in their vehicles or in lockers near break rooms.

Following a temporary relaxation of the restriction during the pandemic, the firm said last year that it intended to reimpose it.

When employees objected, Amazon stated that phones would be permitted “until further notice.”

Employers frequently discourage the usage of personal gadgets during work hours.

When workers are distracted by their phones, they might constitute a safety concern, especially in industrial settings.

Some companies are concerned that mwould utilize camera-equipped cell phones to expose valuable technology and information.

Source: Bloomberg

