Amazon has won permission to build a unique, helix-shaped tower in Northern Virginia, which will employ more than 25,000 workers.

The eye-catching 350-foot skyscraper that anchors the second phase of its redevelopment plans will serve as its second headquarters.

Virginia County gave unanimous approval to the plan which will be completed in 2025.

The spiral layout of the office tower includes a walkable ramp that wraps around the skyscraper filled with trees and plants to look like a mountain hike.

It also contains park space, a community high school, as well as ground level retail.

The building is created to help people interact with nature, and the outdoor mountain climb will be available to the public at weekends.

The proposals have been subjected to Arlington County’s well-known thorough assessment process, which has included multiple public meetings.

The county planning commission voted 9-0 in favor of the proposal earlier this month, which was then approved by the County Board and on Saturday, April 23.

Because skyscrapers are prohibited in the District of Columbia, and the Amazon towers will be among the highest in Arlington County, the helix will dominate the region’s skyline like no other structure apart from the the Washington Monument from some vantage points.

Source: USA Today

