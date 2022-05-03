Amazon has announced plans to create thousands of jobs in cities across California after opening 15 new sites in the state last year.

Jeff Bezos’ company will expand tech hubs in San Diego and Los Angeles and looking to recruit local talent and to “continue inventing and innovating.”

The company opened new sites across Southern California and created 17,000 new jobs across the state in 2021.

READ MORE: AMAZON RAISES MAXIMUM BASE PAY- BUT STAFF STILL AREN’T HAPPY

Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide economic development, said: “Communities across California have welcomed Amazon over the past decade and have seen firsthand how our investments can unlock new opportunities for their neighbors and local economies.

We’ve created more than 170,000 jobs across the state and are committed to continue investing here. ”

“Communities across California have welcomed Amazon over the past decade and have seen firsthand how our investments can unlock new opportunities for their neighbors and local economies. We’ve created more than 170,000 jobs across the state and are committed to continue investing here,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide economic development.

“These 2,500 new jobs include roles building cloud infrastructure, improving the Alexa experience,and designing cutting edge video games.

“They’re a fantastic opportunity for Californians of all backgrounds to join Amazon and build a successful career.”

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Farrah Khan, Mayor of Irvine – where one of the hubs was built – said: “Economic development, especially job creation, is critical to our city’s growth. Amazon’s expansion of its tech hub in Irvine is a testament to the fantastic talent pool and high quality of life our city has to offer.

“Investments like Amazon’s act as a vote of confidence for Irvine and these 800 new corporate and tech roles will continue to unlock economic opportunity for our community.”

San Diego City Council member Chris Cate also welcomed the news, saying: “Job creation and economic development is essential to a sustainable and vibrant city.

“I am excited to see how Amazon’s expanded presence in San Diego will drive new investments in our region and bring 700 new tech and corporate jobs, boosting economic growth for years to come.

“San Diego is the perfect place for Amazon to bring cutting edge innovation and technology to reality.”

Amazon will create jobs in:

Santa Monica – 1,000 new tech and corporate jobs will be created at a 200,000 sq ft space set to open in 2023.

Irvine – More than 800 jobs will be created at Amazon’s 116,000 sq ft of space at Spectrum Terrace, which is set to open later this year.

San Diego – Amazon has signed a lease on a 123,000 sq ft space, which will accommodate 700 employees alongside the existing 1,000 employees already working there. It’s set to open in early 2023.

Amazon has created 170,000 full-and-part-time jobs in California and has invested more than $81 billion across the state.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook