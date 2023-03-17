Amazon has started hiring for more than 1,200 full-time roles at its new fulfillment center in Michigan .

The jobs involve receiving inventory, picking and shipping customer orders, and supporting logistics.

Construction started on the 3.8-million-square-foot structure in late 2020 and was initially slated to launch by mid-2022.

Read More: Amazon puts second headquarters plan on hold as cost-cutting continues

The building’s initial operations began last year, but the formal debut of the Detroit fulfillment center was postponed.

Amazon is now working with Detroit at Work to hire people from the city for full-time roles ahead of the fulfillment center’s opening this year.

The company will provide health care benefits, 401(k) with a 50 percent match, and nearly 20 weeks of paid parental leave.

Workers can also utilize Amazon’s Career Choice program.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

It covers full college tuition for staff at hundreds of education partners nationwide, including six Michigan colleges and universities.

Amazon said those interested to first register at DetroitatWork.com/Amazon.

Dana Williams, Chief Strategy Officer for Detroit at Work, said job seekers who do this would be “notified first to apply for these positions.”

Amazon and Detroit at Work will offer virtual and in-person informational workshops for Detroit residents.

Source: Detroit Free Press

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.