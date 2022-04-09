Amazon will launch 3,236 satellites over five years to compete with SpaceX and UK’s OneWeb.

Project Kuiper entails Amazon purchasing the largest ever batch of commercial launches.

The tech giant intends to build a constellation of broadband satellites, securing space on 83 rockets.

Dave Limp, the Amazon senior vice-president for devices and services, said: “We still have lots of work ahead, but the team has continued to hit milestone after milestone across every aspect of our satellite system.”

“These launch agreements reflect our incredible commitment and belief in Project Kuiper, and we’re proud to be working with such an impressive lineup of partners to deliver on our mission.”

The initial launches of Project Kuiper will take place in the fourth quarter of this year, when two prototype satellites will be shot.

As competition among space-based internet organizations has grown, so has competition for space on the rockets that will carry their satellites into orbit.

SpaceX has currently 2,110 satellites in orbit, while OneWeb has released 428 of a targeted 648 in its initial batch.

Amazon has inked contracts for 12 launches on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, with a further 15 missions on the table.

Its first complete launch date is not even carved in stone yet, with the firm waiting for the results of the demonstration mission before making any final decisions.

Source: The Guardian

