Amazon will execute a racial-equity audit of its hourly workers, which will be led by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

This comes after the company’s shareholders encouraged it to be more transparent about how its policies impact diversity, equality, and workplace inclusion.

The company said that the audit would look at “any disparate racial impacts on our nearly one million US hourly employees resulting from our policies, programs and practices.”

Amazon has stated that the audit results would be made public, but has not specified a completion date.

Shareholders have urged Amazon to conduct an independent investigation into how the corporation may contribute to racial disparities.

The shareholder proposal said: “Amazon has taken some measures to address racial justice and equity, including committing financial resources and publishing workforce diversity data.”

“However, Amazon faces controversies, some significant, that pose various risks and raise questions related to the company’s overall strategy and the company’s alignment with its public statements.”

The e-commerce giant has recommended that shareholders vote against the resolution for an independent review, arguing that it is conducting its own audit.

Next month shareholders will vote for an independent audit of the company’s treatment of warehouse employees.

The proposal highlights reports of increased warehouse injury rates, as well as a recent citation by Washington state’s workplace-safety authority, as proof of workers “being subjugated to unsafe working conditions and unfair treatment.”

