Employees in the United States who are required to travel more than 100 miles for an abortion or other medical treatment will be reimbursed by Amazon.

The reimbursement notification, which arrived via email to firm employees on Monday, May 2, comes at the same time as the hugely controversial United States Supreme Court expected decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade legislation.

However, this appears to be completely coincidental.

Amazon will reimburse employees up to $4,000 in travel expenditures for any medical treatments that aren’t available within 100 miles of their residence, including reproductive health care services such as abortions.

READ MORE: AMAZON WANTS TO CREATE 2,500 TECH JOBS IN CALIFORNIAN CITIES

Companies such as Citigroup and Yelp have already made similar commitments in response to stringent abortion laws enacted by Republican-controlled states.

The expansion of the travel and lodging benefit covers travel for a number of non-life-threatening conditions if a provider is not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home.

This is not specific to any one treatment or condition” an Amazon spokesperson told staff via email Tuesday, May 3.

The announcement of Amazon’s promise to employees comes on the heels of a shocking claim that the United States Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 abortion rights ruling, within the next eight weeks.

A draught judgment drafted by Justice Samuel Alito would fundamentally upend reproductive rights in the United States and pave the stage for the reversal of a slew of other rights gained over the last 50 years.

The draft opinion, which could still be reviewed before being released, would basically allow each state’s legislature to govern its own laws around abortion, meaning unevenly half the country’s states would likely outlaw abortions.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Source: Gizmodo

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.