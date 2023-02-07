Amazon is trying to look to lease its UK warehouses as it scales back its growth plans following its worst-ever annual loss.

The firm’s original plan was to open more warehouse sites across the UK as its online orders continued to grow.

But the e-commerce giant has seen a slump in its sales in recent months due to a decrease in online orders.

It has lost approximately 30 percent of its value in the last year due to inflation fears.

According to LinkedIn posts from the past year, one Amazon factory has been setting up near the town of Bracknell in Berkshire.

But that is now one of the warehouses Amazon is looking to offload.

The warehouses that Amazon had taken but had not yet moved into are the ones that are expected to be rented instead of the ones it is now using.

The announcement follows Amazon’s plans to close three facilities in the UK, affecting 1,200 employees.

The closure of the fulfilment centres in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster, and Gourock in western Scotland was recommended earlier this month.

A representative for Amazon claimed that positions at other current Amazon locations will be given to all of the affected employees.

Source: Retail Gazette

