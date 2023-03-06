Amazon will shut down eight Go convenience stores as part of its ongoing plan to cut costs and to reduce its physical footprint.

The company will close two Go outlets in New York City, two in Seattle, and four in San Francisco on April 1.

Amazon said it would work with the staff impacted to help them find other jobs within the organization.

Read More: Walmart tells staff to relocate or face losing jobs as tech hubs close

Spokesperson Jessica Martin said: “Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimization decisions along the way.

“In this case, we’ve decided to close a small number of Amazon Go stores in Seattle, New York City, and San Francisco.

“We remain committed to the Amazon Go format, operate more than 20 Amazon Go stores across the U.S.

The company said it “will continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers as we keep evolving our Amazon Go stores.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

CEO Andy Jassy has been slashing costs in its grocery division and elsewhere as it deals with declining sales and a bleak economic outlook.

The company said in January that it would lay off up to 18,000 people, with some of the cuts affecting the Seattle giant’s grocery line.

The pandemic-driven rapid e-commerce growth led to the gradual decline of its warehouse and retail space in recent months.

After its fourth-quarter earnings call, Amazon executives have announced plans to close some Fresh supermarkets and Go stores.

Jassy said Amazon is also suspending the Fresh grocery chain expansion until it can discover a format that works with customers and “where we like the economics.”

Source: CNBC

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.