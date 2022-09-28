As Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida, Amazon has temporarily shut down warehouses there.

According to notices given to employees, the company closed sites close to Tampa and Orlando on Tuesday, September 27.

Amazon supposes the facilities to remain closed until Friday, September 30, the notices state.

One notice sent to workers at a facility in the Tampa suburb of Temple Terrace said: “We will continue to monitor the weather and will provide updates on when the building will reopen.”

Amazon acknowledged that it is closing some sites in advance of the storm as a safety measure.

Richard Rocha, an Amazon spokesperson, said: “We’re closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Ian and making adjustments to our operations in order to keep our employees and those delivering for us safe.

“We’re in regular contact with our employees and delivery partners to ensure everyone is aware of any site closures or unsafe conditions and will continue to make adjustments as needed.”

Hurricane Ian was upgraded to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday by the National Hurricane Center, and could feature 120 mph sustained winds at their strongest.

People living in Florida were urged by FEMA and the White House to heed evacuation orders from their local authorities and to not undervalue the severity of the storm.

The storm has got stronger after touching down in Cuba.

Amazon is the latest firm to adjust its operations as Hurricane Ian hits the south-eastern coast.

Prior to the storm, The Walt Disney Company and Comcast’s Universal Studios are closing their theme parks in Orlando. A number of airports in the state also made closure announcements.

Source: CNBC

