In 2021, there were more SMEs in the UK selling on Amazon’s marketplace than ever before, higher than Germany, France, and Italy.

Amazon currently hosts about 85,000 small businesses in the UK.

This equates to selling more than 950 million products, or 1,750 per second, the tech behemoth from Seattle said in a statement on Monday.

More than 700 of these retailers generate sales greater than his £1 million ($1.1 million).

Amazon, which is under investigation for possible antitrust violations globally, has positioned itself as a supporter of small businesses and a job creator.

The introduction of online courses aimed at assisting sellers utilizes its platform more successfully.

Following inquiries in the EU and the US, the UK Competition and Markets Authority opened an inquiry into Amazon’s retail and resale operations in July.

The CMA stated that he anticipates the initial intelligence gathering to be completed in September and cited allegations of violations of competition law.

According to Amazon, some smaller European nations with lower populations, like the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden, experienced faster marketplace growth than the UK.

Source: Businesstimes

