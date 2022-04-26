Amazon has announced it will open a solar park in Kent County as one of 37 new renewable energy projects worldwide.

It aims to power all of its operations with renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of schedule.

The 74.4-megawatt utility-scale project will be named Amazon Solar Farm Delaware – Cedar Creek and will open in 2024.

READ MORE: SOLAR ENERGY COULD MAKE UP 40% OF US POWER BY 2035

Steve Kelly, Amazon field communications manager, said: “This will represent Amazon’s third solar investment in Delaware – with existing locations in New Castle County and on-site at our fulfillment center in Middletown,”

The location of the project in Kent County is still being finalized, Kelly said.

Sarah Keifer, director of Kent County’s Department of Planning Services, said the application process did not specify to whom FPS Cedar Creek Solar would sell the power.

Keifer said the county approves or denies the land-use application for a solar farm, not whom a solar company would be selling the energy.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Amazon’s new projects are located in the US., Spain, France, Australia, Canada, India, Japan and the United Arab Emirates and include three wind farms, 26 solar farms and eight new rooftop solar installations at its buildings.

The new projects increase Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio capacity by nearly 30 percent, from 12.2 gigatonnes to 15.7 gigatonnes, bringing the total number of renewable energy installations to 310 across 19 countries.

The combined output of Amazon’s renewable energy projects is expected to be 42,000 gigatonnes of electricity per year, enough to power 3.9 million homes while removing the equivalent emissions of more than 3.7 million gasoline-powered cars.

Source: Delaware Online

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.