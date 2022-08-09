Amazon has urged the U.S government to process more than 100,000 pending green cards due to the “big impact on our employees’ lives.

A critical deadline is rapidly approaching for immigrant workers and the businesses that employ them and Jeff Bezos’s giant wants the futures of its staff to be finalized before the deadline on September 30.

A green card enables the holder to live and work in the United States indefinitely.

Congress allocated 281,000 employment-based green cards in 2022, but more than 100,000 were still pending as of June 30.

Beth Galetti, senior VP of human resources at Amazon, in a blog post on the company’s website stated: “We know that this backlog has a big impact on our employees’ lives and families, which is why we have also offered to help USCIS resolve these cases and efficiently eliminate the backlog,”.

If the green cards are not administered, they are not transferred or added to the count for the next year.

In 2021, more than 65,000 employment-based green cards were unused.

Amazon pointed out its employees affected by the green card backlog already live in the US and contribute to local economies.

Galetti added: “Allocating green cards not only benefits those immigrant employees and their families, it economically and culturally enriches U.S. companies, neighborhoods, and regions, We hope USCIS will take the important and urgent step of allocating all green cards for this year.”

Source: ChainStorage

