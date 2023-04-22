Amazon is attempting to combat counterfeits from its online stores, which is seen as an organized crime on its platform.

The new Anti-Counterfeiting Exchange program will help retailers label and track marketplace counterfeit.

US online marketplaces, including Amazon, face challenges preventing counterfeiters and fake stocks from entering their warehouses.

The new initiative is modeled after data exchange programs used by the credit card industry to detect scammers and their strategies.

Stores and Amazon third-party sellers can give information anonymously.

They can also record identifying counterfeiters to a third-party database or use it to stop doing business with them.

Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of selling partner services, said: “We think it is critical to share information about confirmed counterfeiters to help the entire industry stop these criminals earlier.”

In 2021, the Seattle behemoth conducted an anti-counterfeiting initiative with an unspecified number of fashion, home goods, and cosmetics stores where counterfeiting is prevalent.

It also collaborates with US Customs and Border Protection on a data pilot as part of other anti-counterfeiting operations.

It helps the firm identify and focus on low-value e-commerce shipments that may include counterfeit items or violate other restrictions.

Source: Reuters

