Amazon will raise the multichannel fulfillment fees charged to European sellers beginning next month.

The service, which provides logistics services for orders placed outside of Amazon, will be more expensive beginning on Friday, April 7.

The retailer stated that the increase was necessary due to rising operational costs and inflation.

The price increase will primarily affect parcel and oversize sizes, with envelope sizes remaining mostly unchanged. An explanation of the new fees can be found here.

It comes on the heels of a fee increase for its Fulfillment by Amazon service, which covers orders placed on the platform. According to Internet World, seller fees increased by 6.2 percent on average.

An investigation has previously been launched to determine whether Amazon benefits sellers using its logistics and delivery services.

In response, retailers have expressed concerns that the move will lead to increased prices on their end.

Source: Charged Retail

