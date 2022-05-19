Amazon is preparing to open its first Amazon Fresh stores in New York and New Jersey, which is expected to create several vacancies in the two states.

On Wednesday, May 18, the Seattle-based company announced that it will begin hiring for Amazon Fresh locations in Paramus, New Jersey, and Oceanside, New York.

It hopes to fill “hundreds” of full- and part-time roles at the new sites, which will feature the company’s Just Walk Out technology, which allows customers to pay for their purchases without having to wait in line.

READ MORE: HUNDREDS QUEUE UP FOR NEW AMAZON FRESH STORE IN FAIRFAX THAT HAS CREATED 200 NEW JOBS

Charlie Chacón, store manager of Amazon Fresh in Oceanside, said: “I’m excited to welcome hundreds of new individuals to our Amazon Fresh team as we get the store ready for customers.”

Amazon Fresh Oceanside will have a virtual recruiting event on May 26th, while Amazon Fresh Paramus will hold an in-person hiring event on June 8th and 9th at the Marriott Saddle Brook in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

The first Amazon Fresh store, a 35,000-square-foot site in Woodland Hills, California, opened in late August 2020. Amazon Fresh stores are now operating in 30 states.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Source: Supermarket News

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook