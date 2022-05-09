Amazon has dismissed over half a dozen senior managers involved with the unionization in a New York warehouse which the company calls an “organizational change”.

The firings outside of the company’s employee review cycle were seen as a reaction to the Amazon Labor Union, which was established on Staten Island last month.

Amazon stated that the moves were made after several weeks of assessing the warehouse’s “operations and leadership.”

A spokesperson said: “Part of our culture at Amazon is to continually improve, and we believe it’s important to take time to review whether or not we’re doing the best we could be for our team.”

It is reported that several of the managers had been with the company for more than six years.

The majority of those sacked were in charge of carrying out Amazon’s response to unionization attempts.

Amazon workers at the Staten Island facility overwhelmingly voted in April to create a union.

The triumph was the first successful American organizing effort in the company’s history.

Organizers have had an uphill struggle against Amazon, which now employs over one million people in the United States and is working hard to keep unions out.

Pro-union workers were seeking longer breaks, paid time off for injured workers, and hourly payment of $30, up from the company’s minimum wage of slightly over $18 an hour.

Amazon warehouse employees at a second Staten Island facility decisively rejected a union proposal earlier last week, handing a blow to organizers who achieved the Staten Island union last month.

The same challenges that hindered the campaign the previous time around, including Amazon’s strong anti-union actions, were there this time around.

