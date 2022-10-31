Top companies Amazon, FedEx, and US Postal Service have announced plans to hire nearly 5,000 season workers in Colorado.

Amazon will recruit 2,550 people in the Denver metro region and another 850 in Colorado Springs.

It also plans to hire 30 workers in Fort Collins and another 15 in Boulder.

Open positions include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, and shipping customer orders.

In Aurora or Denver, a delivery station warehouse attendant gets up to $20.75 per hour and a sortation center warehouse association worker earns an hourly wage up to $19.85.

Regional PR specialist for Amazon in Colorado Nissa LaPoint said hiring bonuses for various roles might vary from $1,000 to $3,000.

Last year, the firm recruited around 4,900 seasonal employees.

The US Postal Service is hiring all across the state for 1,000 seasonal jobs, including mail handlers, carriers, and clerks.

It is currently dealing with the influx of cards and gifts that arrive in November and December.

The USPS held a weeklong “Mega Blitz” hiring event at 14 of its post offices, including Aurora Main, Castle Rock, and Littleton Highlands Ranch.

Starting pay ranges from $18.92 to $21.19 per hour, and certain seasonal positions may progress to more permanent employment.

FedEx Ground has launched a 420,000-square-foot automated facility in Aurora that can process 15,000 parcels per hour.

This means FedEx is recruiting 350 seasonal employees to staff the site.

Starting wage for a package handler can be as high as $27.50 per hour, with an additional $4 per hour during the busy holiday season.

While many other businesses are recruiting fewer seasonal workers this year, online retailers and package delivery companies are hiring in droves.

Source: The Denver Post

