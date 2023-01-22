Federal safety regulators have cited Amazon for unsafe work conditions that led to a number of warehouse accidents.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors found Amazon warehouse workers at high risk for lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders.

The conditions were caused by the high amount of times workers needed to lift heavy packages and other items.

This is the second OSHA citation issued in response to referrals from federal prosecutors in New York who are probing workplace complaints.

They inspected three warehouse facilities in Deltona, Florida; Waukegan, Illinois; and New Windsor, New York.

The agency said that heavy lifting and long reaches for lifting caused poor postures like twisting.

The Seattle company also requires its employees to work long hours to finish assigned tasks.

US Attorney Damian Williams said: “Amazon became the nation’s largest online retailer thanks, in no small part, to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who work each year in Amazon’s massive warehouses.

“Each of these workers has the right to a place of work free from severe safety hazards.

OSHA also cited Amazon for exposing workers at the Deltona, Florida warehouse to the risk of being injured by falling boxes with the merchandise.

The department says Amazon faces a total penalty of $60,269 for these violations.

These citations are the result of workplace safety inspections that OSHA conducted at six Amazon warehouses across the country in mid-July and early August of last year.

Its probe is still underway at three facilities outside of Albany, New York, Boise, Idaho, and Denver, Colorado.

Source: ABC News

