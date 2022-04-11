Construction of an 800,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Elkhart is underway, with plans for a separate 180,000-square-foot delivery facility.

Officials are attempting to find a way to hire 1,000 people in a county with an unemployment rate of less than 2%.

The e-commerce company appears unfazed by the challenge.

READ MORE: SPRING AND SUMMER WORKERS NEEDED FOR WISCONSIN PARKS AND RECREATION AREAS

Elkhart County‘s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate was 1.7 percent, as of the most recent statistics from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared to 2.7 percent for the state and 3.8 percent for the country.

Last autumn, the company revealed plans to invest more than $200 million in the county to construct two facilities: a multi-storey regional hub and a last-mile delivery facility.

The second, smaller, facility is set to break ground later this year.

Amazon is vying for jobs with the enormous recreational vehicle industry in northern Indiana, which employs over 35,000 people.

Employers have upgraded compensation, perks, and even working conditions to attract the personnel they require, according to the journal, as demand for RVs and boats remains robust.

Chris Stager, president and chief executive officer of the Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County said: “This is not a new phenomenon that we need employees. We’ve been averaging 1,900 new job announcements per year for the past 10 years.”

RV manufacturers, according to Stager, attract workers from six surrounding counties and within a 60-mile radius of Elkhart. He claims that the proximity to Indiana Toll Road makes it easier for workers to commute.

Amazon plans to open both facilities in 2023. The company says the fulfillment center will be a “state-of-the-art” building, using the latest robotics.

Source: InsideIndianaBusiness

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.