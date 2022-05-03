Amazon has confirmed its paid-time-off policy for employees with COVID-19 has ended.

Jeff Bezos’ company claimed the move came as a result of the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations and updated guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Following a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, US-based employees will be granted five days of unpaid absence.

Amazon said: “We can continue to safely adjust to our pre-COVID policies.

Following a recent attempt to unionize some warehouses, Amazon has faced a slew of obstacles. Workers at the company’s New York City warehouse decided to create the first union in April.

Amazon announced on Saturday, April 30th, that it is ceasing site-wide notifications of positive cases in facilities unless needed by law, as well as vaccine efforts.

Amazon reduced paid sick leave for employees with the virus to one week, or up to 40 hours, in January. They had previously received two weeks of paid time off for COVID-1.

