Amazon has built a new facility in Chesapeake, Virginia bringing 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs with it.

The 640,000-square-foot processing facility is located at 5045 Portsmouth Boulevard and is the first of its kind in Virginia.

Workers at the new facility combine vendor items before shipping them to fulfillment centers around the distribution network.

Hampton Roads Alliance CEO Doug Smith said in a news release that Amazon has swiftly transformed into one of the largest and most engaged employers in Hampton Roads.

Smith said: “We are confident that this is only the beginning of Amazon’s relationship with the Hampton Roads community.”

Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, Melissa Nick, added: “The commonwealth and its incredible workforce have been vital to our ability to serve our incredible customers and provide great selection and superfast Prime shipping speeds across the region.”

The e-commerce giant has announced the construction of a New York warehouse this week that will add 1,000 jobs in the location.

The job creation come at a time when the company is under investigation by federal regulators for warehouse safety.

The firm had slashed its global staff by 100,000 the previous week, resulting in significant losses at its fulfillment centers and distribution network.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

