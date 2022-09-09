Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has confirmed the company has no intention of ordering corporate employees back into the office.

Jassy said in October that Amazon would let each manager determine how frequently employees would need to report to the office.

And speaking in Los Angeles this week, we said: “We don’t have a plan to require people to come back, We don’t right now.

“But we’re going to proceed adaptively as we learn.”

Early in 2020, Amazon tech staff were instructed to work remotely due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Amazon had wanted to move back to an “office-centric culture”, so the decision represents a sharp about turn.

Jassy said the majority of staff members have gone back to their actual workplaces and now spend some days working remotely.

He continued: “Some teams are more likely to be in the office, like hardware or creative units, while others, like engineers, continue to work largely remotely.”

“I do think there are some things that are harder to do remotely.

“I think it’s a little harder to invent remotely.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, according to Jassy, may have a long-term effect on how offices are used, and it has already had an impact on how Amazon hires staff.

He said Amazon is now more accepting of remote work and will hire people from anywhere rather than just concentrating on regions where it has “critical mass.”

Unlike some of its tech competitors, Amazon takes a different stance on remote work. In April, Google made it mandatory for the majority of employees to visit their physical offices at least three days per week.

The mandate’s opponents among the workforce have reacted somewhat to this.

Additionally, Apple instructed some of its staff members to start coming into the office three days per week this month.

Source: CNBC

