Amazon will require staff in the office three days a week from May 2023.

CEO Andy Jassy said the leadership team believes it is easier to “learn, model, practice, and strengthen its culture” when in the office, as well as “collaborate and invent.”

Amazon staff were told of the decision last week in a memo which said: “We should go back to being in the office together the majority of the time (at least three days per week.)”

Mr Jassy said Amazon has studied various working patterns and discovered that teams generally function better together.

He added learning from one another is easier in person.

In the second half of 2021 Amazon said director-level leaders would choose where their teams would work and would “experiment for the next chunk of time.”

Mr. Jassy said some jobs, like sales and customer service, would not require three days of attendance at the office, but added that these exclusions would be “in a small minority.”

Additionally, he emphasized how the decision will benefit thousands of nearby businesses.

Source: Retail Gazette

