Amazon has announced details of a massive expansion to its renewable energy project, which will see its first solar farms in Brazil, India and Poland.

Amazon claims that once fully operational, its global renewable energy portfolio will generate 50,000 gigatonne hours (GWh) of clean energy.

This is the amount of electricity required each year to power 4.6 million US homes.

Amazon claims to be the world’s biggest corporate consumer of renewable energy.

Currently, the company has 379 renewable energy projects in all, spread across 21 nations.

These projects include 154 wind and solar farms, 225 rooftop solar projects, and 18.5 GW of renewable energy capacity.

Amazon reached 85% renewable energy use across its entire business by the end of 2021.

Highlights of Amazon’s latest renewable energy efforts include:

Amazon is launching its first three sizable projects in India for the Asia-Pacific region. The combined capacity of these three solar projects in Rajasthan totals 420 megawatts (MW).

Currently, the company is working on 57 renewable energy projects across the Asia-Pacific region.

Amazon is also starting its first rooftop solar projects in France and Austria as well as its first solar farm in Poland in Europe, where Amazon currently has 117 renewable energy projects.

One of the largest corporate solar deals announced to date in Poland is Amazon’s investment in its first utility-scale project.

In North America, Amazon is boosting clean energy capacity by 1 GW throughout the S=south-eastern States, including the company’s first two renewable energy projects in Louisiana.

202 Amazon projects are currently underway in North America.



Amazon is launching its first renewable energy project in South America, a 122 MW solar farm in Brazil.

To safeguard and advance biodiversity, the project will invest $380,000 in environmental programs during construction. 30 new permanent jobs will be created once the solar farm is operational, adding to the estimated 850 construction-related jobs that will be generated.

Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services said: “We are bringing new wind and solar projects online to power our offices, fulfillment centers, data centers, and stores, which collectively serve millions of customers globally, and we are on a path to reach 100% renewable energy across our entire business by 2025.

“Around the world, countries are looking to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy, and continued investments like ours can help accelerate their journey as we all work together to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

Amazon has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 as part of The Climate Pledge.

This includes the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion venture investment program that focuses on companies developing technologies, products, and services that can assist Amazon and others in accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon future.

