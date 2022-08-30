Amazon has launched a new sortation center in Kansas City that is expected to bring more than 750 jobs.

The center is Jeff Bezos’s company’s first Kansas City metro facility to start its operations this year.

The 517,000-square-foot facility began with almost 200 jobs in Liberty Commerce Center, an industrial park.

Amazon’s sortation centers support its “middle mile” operations by sorting client orders based on their destination and packing them onto trucks for quick delivery.

The e-commerce giant said the new Liberty facility was built in response to customer demand.

It intends the center to operate as a Midwest hub, which will help optimize its capacity to meet the expectations of its customers.

Site Leader Mikenna McEntee said: “Our facility will continue Amazon’s mission to be the most customer-centric company

“We have career openings available with an amazing team and aim to create more great jobs as we grow.

“Additionally, we look forward to deepening our relationship with the city of Liberty and the surrounding communities we serve.”

Amazon’s new Liberty facility comes in the wake of a potential review of its warehouse space in the US following years of rapid progress.

The firm has considered closing and selling the facilities, renegotiating leasing or subleasing at least 10 million square feet of industrial space.

It is also looking to potentially double or even triple in major areas such as New York, New Jersey, California, and Atlanta.

It was reported that Amazon would operate in two buildings within the Liberty Commerce Center.

A company spokesperson said that the new sortation center will be housed in a single building, and the other facility was planned in the industrial park.

Another 219,960-square-foot Amazon lease was signed in south Kansas City’s Industrial Center in the second quarter.

However, it was considerably smaller than a 2.8 million-square-foot distribution facility Amazon seems to have explored and subsequently abandoned, in the summer of 2020.

Amazon has 12 recognized Kansas City area facilities, including the Liberty facility.

With the opening of the new Liberty site, the corporation now employs nearly 6,000 full-time employees in the metro region.

Source: Business Journals

