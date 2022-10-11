Amazon plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers, almost the same as last year despite sluggish sales growth and fears of a dull holiday shopping season.

The big box retailer normally staffs up during the busy Christmas season, bringing on legions of temporary workers to meet demands.

It is now seeking full-time, seasonal, and part-time warehouse workers to pick, pack, store, and ship merchandise.

READ MORE: TARGET UNVEILS HIRING OF 100,000-HOLIDAY SEASONAL WORKERS AND NEW DEALS

Stuck with a tight job market, the firm raised its average starting wage for warehouse and delivery staff to more than $19 an hour last week, up from $18 an hour.

Amazon said it is providing sign-on bonuses from $1,000 to $3,000 based on the location, signaling that it is increasing benefits to attract and retain employees.

The hiring spree comes as Amazon prepares to throw a Prime Day-like sale event next week, the second such deal in the same year.

READ MORE: WALMART ANNOUNCES 40,000 WORKER HOLIDAY HIRING SPREE

The event will mark an early start to what some analysts predict will be a lackluster holiday season due to rising inflation and recession concerns.

Amazon has cut costs across the board as a result of macroeconomic fears and pandemic-driven growth.

Amazon has delayed or canceled the opening of new facilities in recent months.

It is postponing the launching of some new buildings since the pandemic-driven boom has left it with an excess of warehouse space.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The company reduced its workforce by 99,000 persons in the second quarter, bringing the total to 1.52 million.

As other retailers finalize their holiday hiring plans, Amazon is recruiting the same number of staff it promised last year.

Walmart said last month that it will hire 40,000 seasonal and full-time employees, a modest target than the previous year.

To cope with the holiday rush, the firm will hire 150,000 colleagues and 20,000 supply chain personnel.

Source: CNBC

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.