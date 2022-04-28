Hydro Aluminum Metals, an aluminum recycling company, is set to invest $150 million and create up to 67 new well-paying jobs in Cassopolis.

The firm, which recycles aluminum extrusion ingots for a range of applications, intends to build a new plant and create a new product line to assist the electric vehicle industry.

The plant will be the first industrial activity to open in Cassopolis’ Southwest Michigan Advanced Research and Technology (SMART) Park.

Hydro Aluminum Metals president, Trond Gjellesvik said: “Hydro is pleased to bring its innovative recycling technology to Cassopolis and looks forward to providing new long-term career opportunities for area residents.”

A new rail spur is planned for the project, which will also allow other firms in the SMART Park to transport and receive supplies.

The Cassopolis project is funded in part by a $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant.

As a result, at least 51 percent of the occupations must be held by people with low or moderate income.

The project will include resources for a patented aluminum casting method that will utilize more than 75% recycled material.

Norsk Hydro ASA, Hydro’s parent business, is one of the world’s major aluminum corporations, with 140 locations in 40 countries.

Source: MLive

