Alphabet’s self-driving car division Waymo has announced job cuts affecting more than 200 roles.

The cuts happen as its the Google owner seeks to limit spending and narrow its focus on artificial intelligence.

Waymo said it terminated some engineering roles and rebalanced its workforce to be more fiscally disciplined in 2023.

The job losses are its second round of layoffs in a year, following a massive reduction at Alphabet.

In January, the parent company, which owns Google and YouTube, cut 12,000 jobs worldwide.

The move is part of a larger axe of tech jobs, with Meta, Twitter, and Amazon all cutting staff in recent months.

Though Alphabet initially moved more slowly than its industry peers in making cuts, investor pressure and a weak digital-advertising economy pushed the tech behemoth to catch up.

In January, it permanently shut down Stadia, its cloud gaming service, ahead of the larger layoff.

Alphabet also slashed more than 240 jobs at Verily, its life sciences unit, and Intrinsic, an industrial robotics venture.

After canceling projects across the unit in September, it removed the bulk of the staff at Area 120, an in-house incubator for new ventures.

Source: Bloomberg

