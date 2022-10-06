Aldi will create 3,000 new jobs as it gears up for the “biggest-ever Christmas”.

Retail Gazette reports the retailer is aiming to fill more than 2,000 temporary and full-time store positions to help stack shelves and help customers.

Anotherr 850 roles will be created across Aldi’s 11 regional distribution centres, including warehouse selectors, lorry drivers and logistics assistants.

The discount supermarket has also confirmed all it stores will be closed on Boxing Day to say thank you to its employeers

Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes said :“This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi.”

“That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our regional distribution centres.

