Aldi is giving around 7,000 warehouse workers a pay rise from February.

Warehouse workers paid by the hour received two rises in 2022, and this further increase means staff at the value grocer will be paid up to 20 percent more than at this time last year.

Warehouse selectors make up the majority of distribution centre jobs, and their starting hourly wage will increase to £13.18 from £11.48 in January 2022.

READ MORE: ALDI HIKES PAY FOR ITS UK STORE WORKERS FOR THE THIRD TIME THIS YEAR

The action comes in response to Aldi’s latest pay review for store assistants, which went into effect this month and saw Aldi offer starting pay of £11 per hour nationally, rising to £11.90, and £12.45 per hour, rising to £12.75, within the M25.

The only supermarket that provides paid breaks is Aldi, which adds an extra £871 to the average shop associate’s yearly salary.

The new rates for warehouse employees and store associates go above the national real living wage of £10.90 recommended by the Living Wage Foundation.

READ MORE: ALDI AND LIDL SALES RISE MORE THAN 20 PERCENT AS BRITS TURN TO WONKY VEG

Aldi UK and Ireland chief executive Giles Hurley said: “Just as we promise our customers that we will do all we can to support them, we are equally committed to supporting our amazing Aldi colleagues – as we remain the highest-paying supermarket in the UK.

“This announcement recognises the hard work and contribution our colleagues make in serving communities across the country and it’s down to them that we are able to ensure our customers can access fresh affordable food, every single day.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.