Aldi wants to hire over 6,000 new members of staff across the UK as it continues its ambitious expansion across the UK.

The German supermarket, which has more than UK 990 locations and employs about 40,000 people, aims to continue to expand into 2023.

New stores will open in towns and cities including Norwich and Newcastle, with new outlets in Huddersfield and Shrewsbury expected to open within the next month.

In addition, the store is presently hiring 450 people across its 11 Regional Distribution Centres in the United Kingdom.

Store Assistants at Aldi start at £11 an hour nationwide, rising to £11.90 and £12.45 rising to £12.75, within the M25, with the retailer also covering breaks.

Meanwhile, the supermarket raised pay rates for almost 7,000 warehouse employees last month, with Warehouse Selectors now earning a minimum starting wage of £13.18 per hour.

Aldi UK chief executive Giles Hurley said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality. It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

