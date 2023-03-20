Aldi will hike the starting pay for store assistants to a minimum of £11.40 per hour nationally and £12.85 within the M25.

The new £11.40 rate comes into effect on July 1 and is more than 13 percent higher than it was a year ago, according to the German grocer.

The increase will benefit over 28,000 store colleagues, bringing Aldi’s total pay investment in the last year to more than £100 million.

Tthe latest announcement comes comes after Aldi announced a series of pay increases, including raising hourly rates for 7,000 warehouse colleagues across the UK in January.

Aldi UK and Ireland chief executive Giles Hurley said: “We believe our colleagues are the best in the sector and we are committed to ensuring they are also the best paid.

“We are incredibly proud of every single member of Team Aldi and are pleased to become the first UK supermarket to pay a minimum of £11.40 per hour to all Store Assistants.”

Aldi announced plans last month to create over 6,000 new jobs this year, following the addition of 4,500 permanent positions in 2022.

The supermarket employs over 40,000 people and operates over 990 stores in the United Kingdom.

Source: Retail Gazette

