Aldi is implementing allyship training for all of its managers across the UK to guarantee its 40,000-strong workforce feels appreciated and included.

The training will try to empower and motivate managers to better support, work with, and advocate for minority colleagues.

It will also assist them in creating a more inclusive environment in their stores, warehouses, and offices.

Read More: Aldi store assistants’ latest rise means pay has increased by 13 percent in a year

Topics will include a growing understanding of what allyship is and its benefits, how to adopt allyship behaviours, and how to challenge others successfully.

Aldi UK diversity and inclusion director Richard Shuttleworth said: “We’re always looking for ways to better support our colleagues, and providing training for our managers is a significant step we can take to assist them and their teams in becoming allies.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

“Fostering a positive work environment for all our colleagues is about everyday actions, and implementing this training is just another of the many ways we are committed to helping achieve that.”

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook