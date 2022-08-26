Supermarket chain Aldi has announced plans to hire 390 store employees in Yorkshire by the end of the year.

The retail giant is recruiting people of all levels of experience to work in its stores throughout the region.

This comprises both full-time and part-time roles ranging from stock assistant and store assistant to store manager, with wages ranging from up to £48,490.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.

“We look forward to welcoming even more great people in Yorkshire to become a part of our success.”

Harrogate, Whitby, and Scarborough are among the Yorkshire locations where Aldi is looking to hire people.

Aldi’s nationwide growth drive includes a recruiting push, with the supermarket on target to create 2,000 permanent new jobs throughout the UK this year.

This week Aldi has announced a job creation in Shropshire with 97 full-time and part-time positions.

