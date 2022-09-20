Tesco, Aldi, and Costa have all issued urgent recalls of popular food products because they might contain ingredients that are not on the label which could be dangerous to people with allergies.

Unlisted ingredients that could be dangerous to those with allergies include eggs and nuts.

Shoppers are urged to double-check their purchases, as the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warns that they may contain ingredients not listed on the label.

READ MORE: GOOGLE FACES €25 BILLION DAMAGES CLAIMS IN UK AND DUTCH COURTS OVER ADTECH PRACTICES

The FSA is warning consumers to check their products because some may contain additional ingredients that are not listed on the label.

Customers who bought any of the items listed below are encouraged to return them for a full refund.

READ MORE: DHL ECOMMERCE SOLUTIONS SELECTS FIVES TO SUPPORT UK BUSINESS GROWTH IN £560 MILLION PROJECT

What items are affected?

Costa Coffee – British Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich

The product is being recalled as it includes mustard, which has not been listed on the label, making it harmful to those who are intolerant.

No other Costa products are said to be affected.

Symptoms of a mustard allergy could involve: a rash, hives, itchiness, trouble breathing, feeling dizzy, nausea, abdominal pain, swelling of the throat. Other symptoms are possible.

Aldi – Bramwells Tartare Sauce

The FSA advises customers: “If you have bought the above product and have a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“Aldi is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label. Due to mis-packing, Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.”

Aldi’s notice read: “Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

Aldi advises customers to visit aldi.co.uk or contact customerservice.aldi.co.uk/contact for more information.

Lotte Pepero Snowy Almond

This is a biscuit product which has been recalled because its ingredients don’t include peanuts and sesame, which have not been listed on the label.

Both of the ingredients could be potentially fatal to those who have allergies and manufacturer Unisnacks Europe Ltd. has issued a recall announcement, contacted allergy support organisations, and issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

Tesco, Wicked Kitchen – Desserts

Tesco ‘Free From’ Strawberry Cheesecake

Pack size: 2 x 100g

Use by dates: all date codes

Wicked Kitchen Millionaires Sundae

Pack size: 110g

Use by dates: all date codes

Wicked Kitchen Strawberry and Vanilla Cheesecake

Pack size: 100g

Use by dates: all date codes

Wicked Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake

Pack size: 100g

Use by dates: all date codes

Wicked Kitchen, a vegan food brand sold at Tesco, is recalling three of its deserts, listed above, as well as Tesco’s own strawberry cheesecake from its ‘free from’ range.

Tesco is recalling these products as they contain traces of walnuts not mentioned on the label.

Again, this could be highly dangerous to anyone who has a nut allergy.

Source: Shropshirestar

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.