Customers are frequently turning to discounters Aldi and Lidl in search of unusual vegetables.

This is to save money during the current cost of living crisis.

Take home grocery sales increased by 4.8 percent in the 12 weeks ending Sunday, October 2, while rising grocery prices reached a new high.

READ MORE: LIDL TO RECRUIT MORE THAN 1,000 NEW STAFF IN THE UK

Grocery inflation has now reached 13.9 percent, a new high since Kantar began tracking prices in this manner during the 2008 financial crisis.

Lidl was the fastest growing grocer for the fifth month in a row, increasing sales by 20.9 percent during the period.

Lidl was slightly ahead of competitor Aldi, whose sales increased by 20.7 percent. Its market share is now 7.1 percent, up from 6.2 percent last year, while Aldi increased to 9.3 percent from 8 percent.

READ MORE: PRESSURE BUILDS ON ASDA TO INCREASE PAY FOLLOWING TESCO, SAINSBURY’S AND ALDIS’S RISES

Shoppers are finding alternative ways to get the items they want for a lower price.

One method is to shop for “visually imperfect” fruits and vegetables, which allows consumers to purchase fresh products at a lower cost.

Many customers have purchased items from Tesco Perfectly Imperfect.

READ MORE: ALDI WILL CREATE 3,000 NEW JOBS IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS

Sales of the range, as well as Morrisons’ Naturally Wonky, increased by 38 percent this month.

Meanwhile, as customers switch away from branded products, sales of supermarkets’ own label lines continue to rise.

This month, own label sales have increased by 8.1 percent, while branded items decreased by 0.7 percent.

Asda, a Big Four supermarket, increased its sales by 4.5 percent during the period.

In comparison to last year, it has drawn an additional 417,000 customers.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The retailer’s new Just Essentials line is helping to drive growth.

This is thanks to nearly two-thirds of its 15.2 million customers purchasing at least one item from the line.

Sainsbury’s sales increased by 3 percent, Tesco’s by 2.5 percent, and Morrisons’ sales decreased by 3.9percent.

Both Iceland and Ocado grew by 5.3 percent, slightly ahead of the market, to maintain their respective market shares of 2.3 percent and 1.6 percent.

Source: Retailgazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.