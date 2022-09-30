A Starbucks store in Albuquerque, New Mexico will become the coffeehouse’s first-ever unionized outlet in the state.

A majority of its rank-and-file employees at the Albuquerque location of the Seattle giant voted to unionize on Thursday, September 29.

The National Labor Relations Board conducted the election at the store on I-40 and Rio Grande Boulevard, and the vote was 10-7 for a union.

New Mexico is now the 34th state to have a unionized Starbucks.

However, the company opposes the unionization effort.

In July, workers at the Albuquerque store formally petitioned for a union vote.

Currently, another store in Santa Fe is also considering unionization.

A Starbucks representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union called it a victory for better salaries and working conditions.

They also accuse Starbucks management of interfering with workers’ right to organize by employing anti-union measures such as terminating employees and shutting outlets.

The union says Starbucks has dismissed more than 100 union leaders from its outlets this year.

Since late last year, more than 230 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize.

Unionization attempts are also gaining traction at Amazon, Trader Joe’s, and other companies.

Starbucks’ unionization campaign began late last year at its store in Buffalo, New York.

As of this week, just one store and two others, one in New York and one in Arizona, were negotiating contracts.

Starbucks reported record demand in the April-June period, as strong sales in the US compensated for ongoing store closures in China, the company’s second-largest market.

Source: US News

