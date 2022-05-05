Airlines are hiring thousands of pilots this year to meet the rising demand for air travel as the country recovers from the pandemic.

The year saw an increase of nearly 2.3 million passengers compared to 1.6 million within a year period from May 1, 2021.

United Airlines plans to recruit 2,000 pilots this year, and nearly 10,000 by 2030 with an aim of increasing recruitment efforts for women and people of color.

The airline also built a new flight training academy in order to train and prepare more pilots.

American Airlines is also planning to employ around 2,000 pilots this year, with a goal of hiring 180 pilots every month.

Meanwhile, Jordan David Spardella of the Academy of Aviation reported an increase in the number of people coming in to earn their pilot license.

He said: “Flights have gone up and continued to go up. We just have to continue to get crews to grow as well… For flight training and getting on the flight line.”

He stated that if you want to go into the sector, now is the time since there is a pilot shortage.

Source: WCNC

