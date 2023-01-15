Despite producing fewer aircraft than anticipated in 2022, aerospace giant Airbus has maintained its leadership in the industry.

The business, which has sites in the UK near Bristol in Filton and in Wales in Broughton, delivered 661 commercial aircraft to 84 clients in 2018—an eight percent increase from 2021.

Airbus blamed the “complexity of the operating environment” for not meeting its expected delivery targets.

It was nonetheless able to dethrone rival Boeing from the top rank despite the latter’s delivery of 480 aircraft over the same time period, up from 340 the year prior.

To fulfil its “backlog of orders,” which totaled 7,239 aircraft at the end of December 2022, Airbus stated on Tuesday, January 10 that it would continue to “scale up” production in 2023.

Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive said. “I want to thank the teams and our partners for the hard work and the ultimate result

“The significant order intake covering all our aircraft families including freighters reflects the strength and competitiveness of our product line. We continue our ramp-up trajectory to deliver on our backlog.”

Across all programmes and market categories, Airbus reported securing 1,078 new orders (820 net), including numerous high-profile pledges from some of the top airlines in the world.

The A220 and A320neo families each received 127 firm gross fresh orders from the company.

Airbus received 63 gross new orders in the widebody market, including 19 A330s and 44 A350s, of which 24 were for the recently introduced A350F.

In October, Airbus reported revenue for the first nine months of the year of €38.1 billion (£32.9 billion), up from €35.1 billion (£30.3 billion) at the same point in 2021.

The company also greeted its largest number of apprentices and graduates since the end of the pandemic in September.

Airbus’ 2022 full-year financial results will be proclaimed on February 16, 2023.

Source: Business Live

