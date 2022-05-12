An aerospace company intends to generate 1,000 new jobs at its Alabama manufacturing facility over the next several years.

Airbus will construct a third final assembly line for its mobile plant to enable growing production of its single-aisle passenger planes.

The business has revealed plans to increase global production of A320 family jets, including the installation of a new 350,000 square-foot facility in the city of Mobile.

READ MORE: COPS IN ALABAMA TO GET MAJOR PAY HIKE

Governor Kay Ivey said: “It’s wonderful to see Airbus continue to grow its only U.S. airliner manufacturing operation with another expansion in Mobile.”

“This growth is made possible by the company’s skilled workforce in Alabama and our commitment to developing a pipeline of future aerospace workers.”

Alabama workforce development and education groups are partnering on new recruiting and training programs to get the staff needed for the new project.

During Monday’s ceremony at Bishop State Community College, Airbus announced proposals to add 1,000 new positions to its staff at the Mobile production site, which now employs roughly 1,200 people.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Airbus has spent over a billion dollars on its Alabama manufacturing site.

Airbus constructed the first A320 aircraft in Alabama in 2015, and it began production of the A220 single-aisle passenger jet in Mobile in 2019.

Source: Alabama Political Reporter

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook