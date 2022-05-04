Room rental business Airbnb announced that its employees will be able to work from anywhere and that their pay will remain the same or grow.

Employees who choose to work remotely at other tech companies, such as Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter, have seen their income lowered.

And a row is brewing at Apple over the company’s new policy, which staff called “Fear of the future of work, fear of worker autonomy, fear of losing control.”

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky highlighted the new corporate policy in an email to staff that the biz published on its website.

Cheskey described the revised work regime as an effort to attract and retain talent.

In the message to Airbnb personnel, he said: “We want to hire and retain the best people in the world (like you),”

“If we limited our talent pool to a commuting radius around our offices, we would be at a significant disadvantage.

“The best people live everywhere, not concentrated in one area.

“And by recruiting from a diverse set of communities, we will become a more diverse company.”

Airbnb will have single pay categories for both salary and equity rewards by June, as per Cheskey.

As a result, those whose pay was assigned to a lower location-based pay tier will get a pay raise.

Employees will also be able to live and work in over 170 countries for up to 90 days each year starting in September.

Airbnb will continue to promote office work and, in some cases, will require staff in certain tasks to work from an office or a specific area due to the nature of their jobs – otherwise, corporate servers can become lonely.

Cheskey added: “Most companies don’t do this because of the mountain of complexities with taxes, payroll, and time zone availability, but I hope we can open-source a solution so other companies can offer this flexibility as well,”

A spokesperson for Airbnb confirmed that the company’s new country-based pay structure will not reduce salaries and may raise them.

They said: “Compensation will be set by existing Tier 1 compensation for that country.

“No one’s pay will go down – pay will only increase to Tier 1.”

Labor productivity improved 4.6 percent after employers re-optimized working arrangements to account for things like changed hours and reduced commuting time, compared to pre-pandemic work.

Citing Silicon Valley’s past popularization of open floor plans – touted by commercial real estate firms as a way to reduce square footage and occupancy costs – Cheskey said forward-looking startups have shown remote work and flexible work schedules are possible.

Source: The Register

