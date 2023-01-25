Lockheed Martin is laying off 800 employees in its rotary and mission systems division.

A company spokesperson said the cuts are done by transferring staff to its other subsidiaries, and gradual attrition.

They called it “a limited number” of job losses.

The firm has earmarked $100 million to pay for severance and other costs of the restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2022.

A senior official with the Teamsters union said the reductions would not affect union membership, but instead “salary” employees.

Last month, union members signed a new contract that provides for an 18 percent pay rise and cost-of-living allowances over five years.

The deal lets all insured members receive a $5,000 bonus and a 50 percent company match if they deposited in a company savings plan.

The contract deal also calls for Lockheed Martin to offer up to 250 workers’ voluntary departure packages this year, with more offered over the next two years.

Packages would include an option to choose a $20,000 lump-sum pay, one week’s compensation for every year of Lockheed Martin service, and a year of free health coverage.

A second option would add a second year of health insurance but reduce the lump sum to $5,000.

Lockheed Martin’s rotary and mission systems unit employs 35,000 staffers.

The job cuts will also affect its Stratford-based subsidiary, Sikorsky.

But the aerospace company did not provide any details on the impact on its Connecticut operations.

Source: CT Insider

