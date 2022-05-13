A Cornelius-based Advertising Service provider has announced an investment of over $4.5 million which will create 30 jobs in Bedford County.

Source4 is developing a 43,000-square-foot warehouse to expand its operation, bringing the total facility space to 161,000 square feet.

The company intends to employ more assembly, fulfillment, and distribution workers, as well as warehouse workers once the project is finished.

CEO Dan Siadak said: “We have enjoyed our experience in Bedford County and look forward to increasing our presence even further. The Bedford County Office of Economic Development and the Economic Development Authority has been very supportive and helpful throughout our expansion process.”

He said: “Due to strong growth in the assembly and fulfillment industry, we are continually expanding to keep up with demand.”

Current job vacancies include Order Fulfillment Director, Engraving Machine Operator, and Inventory Control Coordinator.

The project is expected to complete over the next five years.

The firm is located in North Carolina and has been operating in Forest, Virginia since 2018 when it bought Marketing Support Solutions.

Source: WDBJ7

