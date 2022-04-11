The games company behind Call of Duty has confirmed it will make 1,100 of its US temporary staff full-time from the start of July.

The company was recently bought by Microsoft for a staggering $68.7 billion and has confirmed it will raise the minimum hourly wages for these employees to $20 an hour or more, as well as offering them full company benefits.

The move means the company’s staffing will increase by 25 percent.

A spokesperson said: “This change follows a process that began last year across AP and Blizzard of converting temporary and contingent employees, including 500 at AP’s studios, to permanent full-time employees.”

Source: Reuters

