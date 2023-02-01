Accounting firm Azets will create 150 new jobs in the North East as part of its expansion strategy.

The firm already has 12 offices in the region, including Stockton-on-Tees, Morpeth, Alnwick, Crook, Durham, Guisborough, Hexham, Carlisle, Seaton Burn, Sunderland, Wynyard, and Newcastle.

In addition, there are over 320 business advisors who provide accounting and business advisory services to SMEs.

Now, the company says it is investing heavily in the next generation of talent as part of efforts to help the SME market’s future progression.

This is while also increasing group revenue by 50 percent over the next five years.

The jobs will be concentrated in the three main offices in Stockton, Durham, and Gosforth, with a lesser emphasis on recruitment in the smaller offices.

Azets provides specialist accounting and business advisory services to growing and ambitious SMEs, with these services delivered by local people from local offices.

In 2022, the company hired 25 graduates, school leavers, and apprentices across the North East, with an even larger number hired in 2023.

Joanne Regan, the regional managing partner, said as well as increasing staff numbers, Azets is also looking to expand its client services, including wealth management and investment and pensions advice for individuals and businesses.

Ms. Regan said: “We’ve got ambitious plans to grow Azets in the North East over the next five years, expanding the specialist services we provide to our SME clients.

“There has never been a better time to consider joining Azets as we plan for further growth and accelerate the next phase of development. We are actively looking to add talented people to our team at all levels. It is a great time to join a growing firm with ambitious plans.”

Andrew Moorby, the regional managing partner at Azets in the North East, added: “As a growing firm we can offer many development and progression opportunities for our staff, as well as local, trusted expertise to our SME clients.

“Azets has a long tradition of recruiting and developing school leavers and graduates and we’re proud to attract local talent from the region’s schools and universities. We want to ensure our staff have access to the best training to enhance their specialist accounting and business advisory experience and can build a great career with us.”

