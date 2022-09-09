Accenture, the leading global technology company has announced it had agreed to buy Inspirage, an integrated supply chain specialist company with a focus on Oracle technology.

It is anticipated that the acquisition will further improve Accenture’s Oracle Cloud capabilities and that clients will benefit through cutting-edge technologies like digital twins and touchless supply chains

The transaction’s financial specifics were kept confidential.

When the acquisition is done, the 710 staff members will become a part of Accenture’s Oracle business group.

This will strengthen its Oracle supply chain skills and expand its capabilities to “help product-centric clients create interconnected, intelligent and innovative supply chain networks,” Accenture said.

Renato Scaff, North America lead of Accenture Supply Chain and Operations said: “In a time of unprecedented disruption and supply constraints, companies need to reimagine, build, and operate supply chain networks that orchestrate change, simplify people’s lives and positively impact business, society and the planet, with a focus on utilizing Oracle Cloud technologies to digitally transform product-based industries.”

Samia Tarraf, North America Oracle Business Group lead at Accenture said: “Our goal is to drive value for our clients, empowering them to evolve their businesses by embracing the cloud continuum and digital technologies,”

Inspirage was established in 2007 and has offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, including India. Its headquarters are in Bellevue, Washington.

Source: Financial Express

