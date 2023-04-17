Accenture has delayed starting dates for several new hires as it continues carry out a restructure of its massive workforce including 19,000 job cuts.

The company announced the move last month and has now paused the start dates of a number of its new employees, leading to some deciding not to join.

Spokeswoman Rachel Frey said: “In some cases, for example for some recent graduates, we are adjusting start dates based on the needs of our clients and business.”

One of those recent graduates said she had taken a full-time consulting role with Accenture in the UK that was set to start in June.

Her joining date has since been postponed twice, once to October and then to early 2024.

She eventually decided to turn down the job rather than continue to wait.

An Accenture recruiter apologized for the delay and said: “the decision was made to create the best possible new joiner experience.”

Sources said Accenture is providing an extra signing bonus to some employees whose dates have been brought.

The recruiting delays have also been discussed in anonymous Reddit forums.

A person posted: “It just sucks because I missed out on a lot of companies and roles in the fall recruiting cycle.”

The delays are the latest setback for the professional services industry, which includes Big Four accounting firms like KPMG and Deloitte, and blue-chip consultants like McKinsey and BCG.

Thriving business during the pandemic led to hiring sprees, and now the companies are stuffed with excess consultants with little work.

Last month, Accenture revealed plans to trim 19,000 jobs or about 2.5 percent of its workforce over the next 18 months.

Ernst & Young has canceled plans to split its consulting and audit practices into two firms this week, causing uncertainty and curiosity in a traditionally staid industry.

Source: Bloomberg

